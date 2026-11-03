Ensure separate lock-ups, toilets for women in 15 days: PSHRC

Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) member Jitender Singh Shunty has issued a series of directions to the police, health authorities and civic administration to address public grievances, improve essential services and strengthen accountability, setting specific deadlines for compliance during his visits to Phagwara and Kapurthala.

During meetings with officials of the district administration, the MCs, Police Department and Health Department, Shunty stressed that public institutions must function in accordance with human rights principles and ensure the dignity, safety and welfare of citizens.

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He directed the police department to provide separate lock-up cells and toilet facilities for women in all police stations and police posts within 15 days, emphasising the need to ensure appropriate facilities for women in police custody.

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Directing DSP Phagwara Palwinder Singh to take up the matter with police headquarters immediately, the member called for the arrangements to be completed within the stipulated time-frame. He also sought a detailed report on the shortage of personnel in police stations and the traffic wing so that the matter could be brought to the attention of the authorities for appropriate action.

Reviewing civic issues in Kapurthala, Shunty directed the MC to identify and finalise a suitable site for garbage disposal to provide a permanent solution to the city’s waste management problem. Taking suo motu cognizance of complaints received during an open hearing camp at the District Administrative Complex, he instructed the civic body to move beyond temporary arrangements and work towards a sustainable waste disposal system. Expressing concern over the burning of garbage, the member termed the practice a criminal act and warned that strict action would be taken against those found indulging in it. He also ordered the constitution of a team comprising senior officials to inspect the proposed garbage disposal site and submit a report within 10 days. Shunty said he would take up the matter with the Chief Secretary, Punjab, to ensure that Kapurthala, known for its palaces and architectural heritage, moved towards becoming a garbage-free city.

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The meeting was attended by halqa in-charge Davinder Pal Singh Hanspal, MC Commissioner Anupam Kaler, ADC Shikha Bhagat, SP Dr Mukesh Kumar, BS Bedi from the Commission, heads of various departments and members of the core groups.