Ensure that paddy pellets are used as 20% of fuel at brick-kilns: DC to officials

Our Correspondent

Kapurthala, July 5

With an aim to reduce the pollution caused by the burning of paddy straw, Kapurthala DC Captain Karnail Singh asked officials to ensure that 20 per cent of fuel used at brick-kilns is paddy straw.

Chairing a meeting with ADC(G) Amarpreet Kaur, SDMs and other officials on Wednesday, the DC instructed the District Food Supply and Controller Department that the kilns operating in the district should be checked regularly regarding the usage of 20% paddy stubble based pellets as fuel.

The DC asked officials to encourage the use of paddy pellets as fuel by telling brick-kiln owners about the benefits of the exercise.

He said farmers can submit online applications for subsidies on agricultural machinery till 20 July.

The DC also instructed officials of the Agriculture Department to ensure that no eligible farmer was deprived of the subsidy.

Among the subsidised machines are paddy transplanters, DSR drill, potato planter (automatic/semi-automatic), tractor-operated boom sprayer, etc. Applicants can apply through the portal agrimachinerypb.com.

