icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Ensure timely crop payments, BSP threatens to gherao SDM office

Ensure timely crop payments, BSP threatens to gherao SDM office

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:24 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Workers winnowing wheat grains at the New Grain Market. FILE
Advertisement

Raising serious concerns over the difficulties being faced by farmers in grain markets, senior Bahujan Samaj Party leader and former Block Samiti member Sukhwinder Singh Shergill has urged the Punjab government to ensure prompt payments to farmers after the sale of their crops.

Advertisement

He highlighted that farmers are being forced into distress as commission agents are getting their produce heaped in mandis but are not issuing J-forms, leaving them without any official receipt or assurance of payment. Shergill stated that large quantities of harvested crops are lying in the open under the sky, exposing them to potential damage, while farmers remain unpaid and uncertain about their dues. He termed the situation alarming and called for immediate intervention to streamline procurement arrangements. He demanded that strict directions be issued to commission agents to release J-forms without delay so that farmers can receive their payments on time.

Advertisement

Warning of escalation, Shergill said that if the issue is not resolved promptly, a protest in the form of a gherao of the SDM office will be carried out. He added that the matter requires urgent attention from the authorities to safeguard farmers’ interests. A case regarding the ongoing issue has been raised and further action is expected if the concerns remain unaddressed.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts