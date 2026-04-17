Ensure timely crop payments, BSP threatens to gherao SDM office

Raising serious concerns over the difficulties being faced by farmers in grain markets, senior Bahujan Samaj Party leader and former Block Samiti member Sukhwinder Singh Shergill has urged the Punjab government to ensure prompt payments to farmers after the sale of their crops.

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He highlighted that farmers are being forced into distress as commission agents are getting their produce heaped in mandis but are not issuing J-forms, leaving them without any official receipt or assurance of payment. Shergill stated that large quantities of harvested crops are lying in the open under the sky, exposing them to potential damage, while farmers remain unpaid and uncertain about their dues. He termed the situation alarming and called for immediate intervention to streamline procurement arrangements. He demanded that strict directions be issued to commission agents to release J-forms without delay so that farmers can receive their payments on time.

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Warning of escalation, Shergill said that if the issue is not resolved promptly, a protest in the form of a gherao of the SDM office will be carried out. He added that the matter requires urgent attention from the authorities to safeguard farmers’ interests. A case regarding the ongoing issue has been raised and further action is expected if the concerns remain unaddressed.