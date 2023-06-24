Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, June 23

In a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting chaired by Union Minister and chairperson Som Parkash here today, officials were directed to ensure that the maximum benefits of welfare schemes reached all eligible applicants, besides maintaining quality control and timely completion of development works.

The meeting was also attended by DISHA co-chairperson and Lok Sabha MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa, Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and DC Captain Karnail Singh.

Minister Som Prakash and MPs asked the heads of various government departments to personally monitor the ongoing development projects, besides submitting proposals for new developmental works to facilitate the people.

The status of various works under welfare schemes like PM Awas Yojana, National Health Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, etc., were discussed in detail.

Under the PM Awas Yojana, 1,922 eligible applicants would be covered and in the district and Rs 2.28 crore have already been issued for the scheme. A total of 28,784 farmers from district are getting benefits under the PM Samman Nidhi.

The leaders asked the officials to ensure the completion of KYC of eligible farmers as soon as possible. MP Seechewal advocated for the conservation of rainwater and rejuvenation of canal water to conserve groundwater in the district. The Deputy Commissioner said 75 ponds would be developed in the district to save the groundwater.