Ensure zero pendency of property mutations: Ghanshyam Thori to revenue officials

Jalandhar, April 9

In order to ensure zero pendency of property mutations in the district, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori directed patwaris, kanungos, Circle Revenue Officers (CROs) and the SDMs, to ensure that no case stays pending beyond the timeline of 45 days.

Chairing a review meeting here at the Jalandhar District Administrative Complex, the DC asked officials of the Revenue Department to speed up the entire procedure with respect to mutations, so that people do not face any kind of problem.

He categorically mentioned that if any sort of inordinate delay was reported, the officials concerned would face strict departmental action.

Thori also lauded the officials who maintained zero pendency by timely executing mutations in their respective jurisdiction.

The DC revealed that only 553 mutations were lying pending beyond the timeline. He also directed the officials to clear this pendency within a week so that the target of zero pendency could be achieved in the district.

Thori said after the integration of the NDGRS system, registration of mutation was now compulsory within 45 days after the registration of property. He added that after the commencement of this new system, around 1 lakh mutations were registered within this timeframe.

Meanwhile, the DC also reviewed preparation of jamabandis and updation of musavi (master copy of khasra plan) at the tehsil-level wherein he ordered the revenue officials to accomplish the task at the earliest. —