Home / Jalandhar / Entire CIA team of Phagwara caught taking bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh to let off smuggler

The team included CIA in-charge Bisman Singh Mahi, ASI Nirmal Kumar, ASI Jaswinder Singh, and Constable Jagroop Singh.
article_Author
Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:28 AM May 23, 2025 IST
The police have arrested the entire CIA team of Phagwara, including the CIA in-charge Bisman Singh Mahi, ASI Nirmal Kumar, ASI Jaswinder Singh, and Constable Jagroop Singh.

They were caught taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh to let a smuggler named Hani go free.

The arrest happened early this morning.

DIG Naveen Singla, who is in charge of the Jalandhar Range, confirmed the arrests.

He said that corruption would not be allowed in the police department.

The arrested accused would be medically examined and will produce before judicial magistrate Phagwara. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Sadar Police Station in Phagwara.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

