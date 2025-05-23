The police have arrested the entire CIA team of Phagwara, including the CIA in-charge Bisman Singh Mahi, ASI Nirmal Kumar, ASI Jaswinder Singh, and Constable Jagroop Singh.

They were caught taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh to let a smuggler named Hani go free.

The arrest happened early this morning.

DIG Naveen Singla, who is in charge of the Jalandhar Range, confirmed the arrests.

He said that corruption would not be allowed in the police department.

The arrested accused would be medically examined and will produce before judicial magistrate Phagwara. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Sadar Police Station in Phagwara.