Entrepreneur awareness programme for SC-ST community on July 30

The National SC-ST Hub, Ludhiana, under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, will organise an Entrepreneur Awareness and Special Vendor Development Programme for existing and aspiring Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) entrepreneurs in Hoshiarpur on July 30.

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The programme is being organised in association with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Punjab and will be held at Hotel Presidency, near Model Town, Hoshiarpur, from 9 am onwards.

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The initiative aims to promote entrepreneurship among SC-ST communities by creating awareness about government schemes, financial assistance, procurement opportunities and business development strategies. Participants will receive guidance from experts on setting up, expanding and sustaining enterprises, while also learning about the support available under various Central and State government initiatives.

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A key feature of the programme will be direct interaction with representatives of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), government agencies and financial institutions. Officials from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Food Corporation of India (FCI), Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF), Lead Bank, commercial banks and other organisations are expected to participate.

Organisers expect a large number of entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners from the SC-ST community across Hoshiarpur district to attend the event. They expressed confidence that the programme would strengthen entrepreneurship, encourage self-employment and contribute to the growth of micro and small enterprises in the region.