Entrepreneur club event held at pvt varsity

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 17

In a special programme of GIL Business Entrepreneur Club held at Lovely Professional University, many industrialists shared their experiences about their journey in becoming successful business entrepreneurs.

The chief guest of the event was LPU chancellor and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, who discussed the current needs and issues related to education and industry. He said a successful industrialist had to fulfil both economic as well as social responsibility. Industrialist Shaishav Mittal, special guest, addressed the programme and shared his experiences related to business.