Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Raavi Badesha



Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, November 17

When a girl child sets out from the northern end to the southern end of the country to create awareness and that too on a bicycle, everyone’s attention is drawn to her.

Raavi Badesha, an eight-year-old girl and a cycling champion, is one such child. She has broken all barriers by taking up the challenging and difficult mission of creating awareness across the country on the theme ‘Save the Girl Child’ and ‘Green India, Clean India’.

Raavi Badesha, who is already an icon for ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ in Patiala district, will now advocate the cause of the girl child by covering a distance of 4,500 km across India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on bicycle.

Along with this, she will also give the message for a ‘Green India, Clean India’ to the people of the country during her visit. She has displayed the boards of both messages on her bicycle. Raavi had started this ‘yatra’ from Srinagar on November 10 and it is likely to conclude in Kanyakumari in the first week of January 2023.

This is not the first time that Raavi is going for such a challenging task. Earlier in June this year, she cycled from Shimla to Manali via Narkanda, Chitkul, Chandratal lake, Kaza and Losar covering a distance of 800 km.

This attempt will set a new national record recognised under the India Book of Records. Raavi is accompanied by her father who is in the Punjab Police. Due to heavy travel expenses, Raavi’s family is struggling.

Raavi got support from various people while passing through Hoshiarpur district. Under the leadership of cyclist Tarsem Singh, Raavi was welcomed at Garhdiwala and a programme was organised in his honour at DAV School, Gaddiwala. Tarsem Singh said that before any hindrance crops up in the mission due to financial constraints, the Government of India should come forward to help this brave girl. Apart from this, the contribution of Good Samaritans will surely help Raavi’s mission and help her fulfill the cherished dream.

