Environmentalists, activists unite to launch statewide movement

The Chitti Bein Morcha, formed by Jalandhar and Punjab-based activists, has decided to take up strongly the issue of river and water pollution in the state across streams, rivulets and water bodies.

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A meeting convened by Ajay Pal Singh and Tejasvi Minhas of the Chitti Bein Morcha was held today in Jalandhar to discuss the alarming state of water pollution in Punjab, particularly in Kala Sanghian, Chitti Bein and the Sutlej River.

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The meeting was attended by dozens of environmentalists, social activists, farmers' representatives and citizens concerned from across the state.

After detailed deliberations, the participants unanimously resolved to establish a democratic state-level member committee, supported by regional committees in all affected villages to coordinate the movement and ensure wider public participation.

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It was also decided that the next meeting would be held at Malsian, at the confluence of Kala Sanghian with Chitti Bein.

The participants expressed serious concern over the fact that successive governments, including those led by the Congress, AAP, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, had failed to effectively address the continuing pollution of Punjab's rivers. They also raised concerns over recent changes to environmental enforcement provisions, alleging that the dilution of penalties and treatment of certain pollution-related violations as civil offences, rather than criminal offences, had weakened deterrence against polluting industries.

The meeting highlighted the grave public health and environmental concerns arising from contaminated water, including the growing cancer burden in Malwa and neighbouring Rajasthan. Participants stressed that heavy-metal contamination posed a particularly serious challenge, as effective removal and remediation remained difficult.

Prevention of pollution at its source, rather than relying solely on downstream treatment, must therefore be the priority.

The participants resolved to pursue all available legal remedies, organise protests and undertake sustained ground-level action until effective measures were taken to stop the pollution. It was further decided that any Red Category industry found violating environmental laws and pollution-control requirements would face opposition across Punjab.

The gathering emphasised that the movement would remain democratic, non-partisan and focused solely on protecting Punjab's rivers, environment and public health. The objective was to bring together affected communities, environmentalists, social organisations and concerned citizens under a common platform to demand accountability and concrete action.

Among those present were Ajay Pal Singh, Tejasvi Minhas (President, Punjab Bachao Morcha), Satnam Singh Pannu (Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee), Surinder Singh Jania (District President, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee), Davinder Singh (Satluj Misl), Roman Brar (Jeera Morcha), Ranjeet Singh Kotli, Kapil Arora (PAC, Ludhiana), Varinder Mallik and Jaswinder Singh (Joint Action Committee, Model Town), Advocate Vinay, Surinder Saini, Advocate Parminder Singh Vij, along with several other environmentalists and activists.

The members said Punjab's rivers cannot be allowed to become dumping grounds for industrial waste. Saving our rivers is essential to saving Punjab's environment, water resources and future generations.