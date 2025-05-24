EPF services fully free, public warned against cyber scams

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a strong warning to the public against paying any fees for EPF-related services, affirming that all services are completely free. Regional Commissioner Pankaj Kumar of EPFO’s Jalandhar office emphasized that members can access these services directly without involving intermediaries or middlemen.

Kumar highlighted recent improvements including a new Joint Declaration Form that allows members to update their personal details—such as name, date of birth and gender—online by themselves. This replaces the older, time-consuming procedure requiring employer involvement or visits to PF offices. The initiative is part of a broader government effort to make EPF services more transparent, efficient, and member-centric.

The Regional Commissioner expressed concern over cyber cafes in industrial areas exploiting workers by charging for free services such as Aadhaar linking, service record corrections, and grievance filings. He stressed that these services are accessible free of charge through official government portals and warned members not to pay cyber cafés, as doing so is unnecessary and risky.

“It has come to our notice that some cafes are misleading members, charging significant amounts simply to submit grievances online—something that can be done by any member within minutes from home or on a mobile device, without cost,” Kumar said.

Members were urged to use official grievance platforms like EPFiGMS, CPGRAMS and the DPG portal to lodge complaints, track their status, and get timely resolutions—without involving third parties.

Kumar further advised members to rely solely on the official EPFO website and the UMANG mobile app for all EPF-related services. He strongly cautioned against sharing sensitive personal information such as Aadhaar numbers, login credentials, or bank details with unauthorized agents or unknown persons. “Using official resources ensures data protection and access to services in the safest and most efficient manner,” he added.

Reaffirming EPFO’s commitment to transparent and efficient service delivery, Kumar encouraged all members to utilise the available digital tools. “Every worker should know that their EPF rights and services are entirely free. Avoid falling prey to fraudsters seeking to profit from services meant to be free,” he concluded.