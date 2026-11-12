Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / EPFO to credit pending dues to former JCT employees within week

EPFO to credit pending dues to former JCT employees within week

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:35 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
JCT workers stage a dharna in Phagwara. FILE
Advertisement

In a major relief to former employees of JCT Limited, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will credit the remaining Rs 46.65 crore towards their long-pending Provident Fund (PF) dues into their respective accounts within the next seven days. The confirmation comes after Rs 17.73 crore has already been credited to the PF accounts of former employees of the company’s Phagwara unit against the total payable amount of Rs 64.38 crore.

The settlement of PF dues of former employees of JCT Limited’s Filament Unit at Hoshiarpur has also reached its final stage and the payable amount will likewise be credited to the respective accounts within the same timeframe.

Confirming the development, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Pankaj Kumar said the EPFO Regional Office, Jalandhar, had made sustained efforts to facilitate the release of outstanding PF dues of former employees of both units. He acknowledged that the affected workers had been awaiting the settlement of their accumulated Provident Fund savings for a prolonged period and that the delay had caused considerable uncertainty among former employees and their families.

Providing details of the Phagwara unit’s settlement, Kumar said the total payable amount, comprising PF contributions up to December 2022 and interest calculated up to the financial year 2022–23, stood at Rs 64.38 crore. Of this amount, Rs 17.73 crore had already been credited to the respective PF accounts, leaving a balance of Rs 46.65 crore. He stated that the remaining amount would be credited to the accounts of eligible former employees within the next seven days.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts