Errors in new DiGi Punjab portal raise concerns over accuracy of vital certificates

The newly introduced DiGi Punjab online service portal, which became functional on September 1, appears to be facing teething problems, with discrepancies reportedly surfacing in certificates issued through the system and causing inconvenience to applicants.

The portal has replaced the e-Sewa system, which remained operational from September 2019 to August 31, 2026. Prior to e-Sewa, Punjab’s e-District system had been in use from 2013 to August 2019.

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The digital platforms have been facilitating a range of citizen services, including registration of births and deaths, correction of birth certificates, issuance of birth and non-availability certificates, adoption-related services and delayed registration of births and deaths.

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Since the launch of DiGi Punjab, applicants have reportedly encountered errors in various digitally generated documents, including caste certificates, birth and death certificates, residence certificates and marriage certificates.

The nature of the discrepancies varies, but officials have acknowledged that several such issues have come to their notice. A recent case reported by Ashu Gill, a resident of Kapurthala, highlights the problem. Talking to The Tribune, Gill said he had submitted an application on August 19 for obtaining the birth certificate of his newly born daughter, who was born on August 6. Gill said he had submitted all requisite documents while applying for the certificate. According to Gill, when the birth certificate was subsequently generated, but he was surprised to find that the address had not been recorded correctly. Instead of the proper address, the certificate reportedly carried “Kapurthala-Kapurthala”, with “Kapurthala” appearing repeatedly, resulting in an incorrect entry in the official document.

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The discrepancy has caused concern because birth certificates are important records and are subsequently required for a range of official and administrative purposes. Any error in such documents can require applicants to undertake an additional correction process, potentially defeating the purpose of providing speedy and convenient online citizen services.

When contacted, Vikas Malik, Superintendent, Birth and Death Certificate Office, Kapurthala, acknowledged that several discrepancies had come to the department's notice following the introduction of the new portal. Speaking to The Tribune here today, Malik said the matter regarding various mistakes and discrepancies had already been brought to the notice of the higher authorities for necessary rectification. He said corrective measures were required to ensure that people did not have to spend additional time getting errors in digitally generated certificates rectified and that the online system could provide better and more efficient services to citizens.

Malik expressed confidence that the errors and other discrepancies would be removed and an improved version of the portal would be available for citizens.