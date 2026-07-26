Escape bid by NDPS case accused foiled near Phagwara

A man arrested under the NDPS Act allegedly attempted to escape police custody near Jamalpur village (Phagwara) while being taken to Central Jail, Kapurthala, after being remanded to judicial custody by a court in Phillaur. According to the police, the accused sustained injuries after falling on the road during the alleged escape attempt. He was subsequently overpowered and taken back into custody.

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DSP Palwinder Singh said Constable Sanjeev Kumar of the Lasara police post, in his complaint, stated that on Saturday he, along with ASI Parmjit Singh, was escorting Ravi Kumar, alias Ravi, a resident of Nangal village near Phillaur, to Central Jail, Kapurthala, in a government vehicle. The accused had been remanded to judicial custody after being produced before the court of a Judicial Magistrate at Phillaur.

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The DSP said the complainant alleged that when the escort vehicle reached near Punjabi Dhaba at the Chachoki T-point in Phagwara, it slowed down due to traffic congestion. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly freed one of his hands from the escorting constable, loosened his handcuffs, opened the vehicle door and attempted to flee.

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The police immediately chased the accused. During the escape attempt, Ravi allegedly fell onto the metalled road, sustaining injuries to the right side of his forehead and other parts of his body. The escort team overpowered him and shifted him to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, where he was admitted for treatment.

The DSP said following the incident, the police have registered a case.