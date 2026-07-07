Escape bid foiled, gangster hurt in police encounter in Jalandhar

An alleged gangster was injured by the city police during an encounter that took place near Nakhan Wala Bagh on Tuesday. The bullet struck his left shin, following which he was overpowered and admitted to the Civil Hospital.

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The accused, Sham Das, a native of Bihar who was residing in Mohalla Guru Diwan Nagar, Garha, was arrested on July 4 with 1 kg of cannabis (ganja). An FIR under Section 20 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at Division No. 7 police station.

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During interrogation, Sham Das allegedly disclosed his involvement in a firing incident that took place in Garha on November 11 last year following a quarrel. The police said an FIR had already been registered in the case under Sections 109 and 34 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Division No. 7 police station.

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The accused Sham Das was arrested in that case and a two-day police remand was obtained from the court.

To recover the weapon used by the accused today, Inspector Ravinder Kumar, SHO, along with the police team, took the accused to the area near Nakhan Wala Bagh, where he had reportedly concealed the weapon.

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The police said that while leading the team to the concealed weapon, Sham Das allegedly attempted to mislead them and suddenly opened fire on the police party using the recovered firearm. In response, ASI Satinder Kumar fired from his service pistol in self-defence, injuring the accused.

Rakesh Kumar Yadav, ADCP-City-2, and Manmohan Singh, ACP Model Town, also reached the spot for investigation.