Essay writing competition on G20 Summit

Hoshiarpur, February 25
The Youth Welfare Club of DAV College, Hoshairpur, organised an essay writing competition on ‘Role of India in the G20 Summit’, under the guidance of the college principal, Vinay Kumar. The club coordinator Mukhtar Singh said a large number of students from various departments of the college participated in the competition.
Simran Saini and Tamanna Thakur jointly secured the first prize, Nivedita and Jasleen won the second and Gurleen Kaur and Priyanka won the third prize.
Dr Anoop Kumar, president, managing committee of the college, congratulated the winners and appreciated the effort of the club.
