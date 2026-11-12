ESIC medicine shortage leaves patients in the lurch

Thousands of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) beneficiaries in Jalandhar have been struggling to get essential medicines for nearly a month, with several prescribed drugs unavailable at dispensaries. The shortage has left patients suffering from diabetes, asthma, hypertension and other ailments struggling to access medicines needed for their regular treatment.

Among the medicines reported to be unavailable are Doxyphylline used to treat breathing difficulties associated with asthma and Glimepiride and Glycomet, prescribed to control blood sugar levels in diabetic patients.

Other medicines in short supply include Ornidazole and Ofloxacin, used to treat infections; Dolo 650 for fever and pain; iron supplements for anaemia, DSR for acidity and gastric problems and Thyronorm for thyroid disorders. Telmisartan, prescribed to control high blood pressure and Clopidogrel 75 mg, used to prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes are also among the medicines reportedly unavailable.

Highlighting the impact on patients, a pharmacist at the ESIC dispensary in the hospital complex said several of the medicines are commonly prescribed. “These medicines are mentioned in almost every prescription we receive. The dispensary sees nearly 150 to 200 patients daily. For the past month, we have been turning patients away as we do not have the stock,” the pharmacist said.

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According to official data, Jalandhar has nearly 2.75 lakh ESIC cardholders who depend on the corporation’s healthcare facilities for treatment and medicines. The city has five ESIC dispensaries including the ESIC hospital and centres at Model Town, two locations in Focal Point and Ladowali Road.

Explaining the shortage, officials said the corporation procures medicines twice a year. The hospital submits its requirements to the ESIC head office in Chandigarh every six months, following which orders are placed directly with listed manufacturers. The manufacturers then supply the medicines to the hospital in batches.

Dr Jyoti Sharma, Medical Superintendent, ESIC Hospital said, “We distribute nearly 300 different types of medicines to patients. Of these, we have received around 130 medicines till Wednesday. The remaining medicines are expected to arrive in phases. We will ensure their availability within 10 days.”

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Meanwhile, a senior medical officer, said patients are provided alternative medicines whenever a prescribed drug is unavailable. “If beneficiaries purchase the prescribed medicines from private chemists, they can submit their bills to the department for reimbursement,” she said.

However, the shortage has also affected several substitute medicines, raising concerns over the availability of alternatives for patients. These include Amlodipine 5 mg, Nitrocontin 2.6 and Vildagliptin 50 mg, further adding to the difficulties faced by beneficiaries.