Even after flat offer, Latifpura families continue dharna

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 15

Even as the state government had on Wednesday decided to give flats for the rehabilitation of families post demolition drive in Latifpura, the protests continued today.

We are already in touch with genuine beneficiaries for our rehabilitation plan. They cannot come out openly owing to peer pressure. We will surely provide them the lodging as per our promise. — Sheetal Angural, MLA, AAP

The families, farmers and several activists continue to stage dharna at the site of demolition and they have rejected the state government’s decision of providing two-bedroom flats to the needy families in Bibi Bhani and Mai Bhago complexes of the JIT. “We cannot go to a place 10 km far from the site as we have been living here for the past 70 years. We want an alternate plan for us around this area only,” said dwellers.

The families continued to stay put in the tents provided to them by Khalsa Aid. “We will not move from here. For the past six days, the AAP leaders and the government officials have not asked how we have been managing without our shelters. Without having any talks with us, they have gone ahead to make announcements. We outrightly decline the offer,” said Mintu, who was residing in Latifpura.

Swaran Singh said, “We came and settled here 70 years ago. This area was like a huge puddle. We spent all our savings to construct houses here. The government never stopped us then. My third generation grew up here. My grandson is 21. We cannot move to a far off place now.”

AAP MLA Sheetal Angural, who was among those who made the announcement regarding providing flats to the needy yesterday, said, “All those who are denying the flats in front of cameras are actually not the needy people. They are those who are well off and have an alternate arrangement. We announced to give flats to only those who were living in small 1.5 marla houses and have no sources to arrange for their lodging. We are already in touch with such genuine beneficiaries for our rehabilitation plan. They cannot come out openly at this stage that they have accepted the offer owing to peer pressure. But we will surely provide them the lodging as per our promise. We have already started the cleaning and repair work of flats for these people.”