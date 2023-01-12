Even after six years, hospital upgrade yet to see the light of day in Nakodar

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, January 11

The Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) has failed to complete the construction of a 30-bed mother and childcare hospital (MCH) at Nakodar even after more than six years. The then Nakodar MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala had laid the foundation stone of the hospital on June 3, 2016.

The Punjab government sanctioned Rs 6 crore for the project. Earlier, the government had proposed a 30-bed mother and childcare hospital under a Central Government scheme at the Nakodar Civil Hospital with the help of a Rs 6.9 crore grant, which lapsed due to the negligent attitude of the authorities.

Addressing a public meeting, Wadala had said that the building, aimed at providing the best facilities for institutional deliveries and ensure mother and child health, would be completed within a year. It was in line with the government’s policy to encourage institutional deliveries to reduce the maternal and child mortality rates.

PHSC sub-divisional officer Rajindar Soni had said in May 2022 that the contractor who was allotted construction work failed to complete it in time and had been penalised.

It may be mentioned here that the hospital (MCH) was to have two to three independent operation theatres.

The Punjab Government has not accepted the feasibility report prepared by the Health and Family Welfare Department to upgrade Nakodar Civil Hospital from the existing 50 beds to 100 beds. The department in its report prepared on the High Court’s directions said that 58 new medical and non-medical posts had to be created at a total cost of over Rs 1 crore 74 lakh for upgrading Civil Hospital. In a reply under the Right to Information Act, the Director, Health and Family Welfare said in 2014 that a proposal in this regard was sent to the Principal Secretary, Health.