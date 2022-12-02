World AIDS Day events for rural police held in Nakodar, Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 1

The Jalandhar Rural Police celebrated the World AIDS Day here today at the Sanjh Kendra in Nakodar. A special awareness programme was also organised on the occasion.

Medical Officer Dr Swaijit Singh from the Jalandhar Civil Hospital spread awareness about the causes of AIDS, its symptoms and the methods of prevention.

Jalandhar Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma also addressed a seminar on the World AIDS Day at the Civil Hospital. During the seminar, Dr Rajiv Sharma stressed that AIDS is not just a health disease but also a social concern. He noted that awareness about the disease and timely HIV testing are imperative to fight it. He said, “The Jalandhar ART centre has been open since 2006, and it provides free tests and treatment for people. He said that for every HIV patient, TB and HCV tests were also done.