Events mark World Book Day at colleges

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

Various colleges of the city organised activities to mark World Book Day today.

The Library and Readers Club of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, celebrated the day to exhibit the power of written words. Books on Indian Freedom Movement were displayed to mark the 75th year of Indian independence, ie Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Principal Archna Garg inaugurated the event and shared her views on the importance of reading books as it not only boosts memory and intelligence but also improves reading and writing skills. Many students visited the library and enjoyed reading books enthusiastically. They also captured these moments by clicking pictures with their favourite books under ‘Selfie with your favourite book’. Staff members also visited library and spent time there.

Quiz contest at HMV

On the occasion of World Book Day, the PG department of English of HMV College organised an Inter-College Literary Quiz Competition under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. Various teams from different colleges participated in the contest. Four teams with two participants in each team were selected from the preliminary round. The quiz started with the introduction of the participants and the rules of the quiz were explained by quiz master Lovleen. It was an interesting five-round competition consisting of questions from poetry, drama, novel, figures of speech and identifying the literary figure. The students were allotted 30 seconds to answer each question in five rounds. The teams were awarded 10 points for every correct answer. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of students.

The first position was bagged by Ravinder Kaur and Prabhdeep Kaur of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, followed by Sukhmandeep Singh and Jasleen Saini of Khalsa College, Amritsar, who got the second position and Disha and Simarjeet Kaur of DAV College, Amritsar, who clinched the third position. Members of the department Parminer Singh, Neeraj Aggrawal, Dr Ramnita Saini, Ritu Bajaj and Yamini were among others present. Mamta, head, English department, concluded the event with the vote of thanks. The winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates by Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. She congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts of the English department.

Literary meet at LKC

To mark World Book Day, Lyallpur Khalsa College (LKC) organised a literary meet programme by the Punjabi Sahitya Sabha of the Post Graduate Department of Punjabi. Canadian poets Bhupinder Dule and Preeti Dule were present. They were welcomed by principal Gurpinder Singh Samra, Gopal Singh Butter, head of the department, and Prof Kuldeep Sodhi, coordinator, Punjabi Sahitya Sabha. Dr Samra lauded the literary work being done by the department. He said NRIs had made valuable contribution to the development of the Punjabi culture and literature. He said Punjabi students could easily learn about foreign and immigrant lifestyle from diaspora literature and writers. This experience proves to be extremely beneficial for their education and future life.

Dr Butter said Dule was an alumnus of the college and his students used to participate in biographical events. He said Bhupinder Dule was the son of renowned poet and critic Randhir Singh Chand. Dule shared his experience of expatriate life with the students. He recited selected ghazals from his collection ‘Band-Band’ and expressed his views on the ghazal technique. Later, Prof Kuldeep Sodhi thanked everyone. Teachers of the department of Punjabi Dr Surinderpal Mand, Dr Harjinder Singh Sekhon and Sukhdev Singh Nagra and students were among those others present.