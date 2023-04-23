Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 22

In a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said on Saturday that every section of the society was unhappy it which would be evident in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on May 10.

Addressing multiple election meetings in Phillaur Assembly constituency, he said the Congress party was the only alternative for the people of Punjab.

Chaudhary’s criticism of the Bhagwant Mann government focused on several key issues. He said the government employees were upset with the ruling party as their problems remain unresolved and there was a growing sense of dissatisfaction among them.

The Phillaur MLA said the farmers were frustrated with the way the issue of crop loss compensation had been dealt with and the the AAP government had failed to address the farmers’ concerns completely. He said even after about 14 months since AAP came to power, women were waiting Rs 1,000 per month that was promised as a guarantee by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The Punjab government owed about Rs 1,100 crore to the women of Jalandhar, he claimed.

MLA Chaudhary further said even the industrialists were unhappy with the AAP government. He said the government made tall claims of securing tens of thousands of crores of investments in the investors’ summit held in February, but nothing had materialised on the ground so far, adding that industrialists were disappointed as no new industrial package or proposal had come to fruition.

MLA Chaudhary asked party workers to share all failures of the AAP government with people and how even with a brute majority in the Vidhan Sabha, it had failed to fulfil its guarantees. In contrast to the AAP, he said the Congress party was committed to addressing the public issues. He said Congress was the only alternative and urged people to make the right choice in the bypoll to wake up the government from its deep slumber.