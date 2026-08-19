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Home / Jalandhar / Eviction drive on hold as occupants seek 2 days to vacate 60-marla plot in Kapurthala

Eviction drive on hold as occupants seek 2 days to vacate 60-marla plot in Kapurthala

MC warns of legal action if plot not cleared

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:03 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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As part of its ongoing drive against encroachments in the city, the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation on Tuesday initiated action on Jalandhar Road, where around 60 marlas of corporation-owned land had allegedly been occupied for several years by people engaged in making earthen pots.

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A Municipal Corporation team, armed with a JCB machine and police personnel, reached the spot following directions of Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kler and a court order. However, the action was temporarily deferred after the occupants sought two days to remove their belongings themselves and vacate the land.

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Municipal Corporation Inspector Bhajan Singh said notices had been issued several times to the occupants, directing them to vacate the land, but the encroachment continued. The matter was subsequently taken to court, where, after hearing both sides, the occupants’ petition was dismissed, paving the way for the corporation to proceed with the eviction.

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The team reached the site on Tuesday afternoon under the supervision of Duty Magistrate and Agriculture Officer Vishal Kaushal, along with personnel from the City Police Station. As preparations were made to remove the encroachment, the occupants requested additional time to clear the site voluntarily.

According to corporation officials, the occupants assured them that they would remove their belongings and vacate the approximately 60-marla property within two days. Following the assurance, the team returned.

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Inspector Bhajan Singh said if the land is not vacated within the stipulated period, the Municipal Corporation will take action as per law.

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