EVMs, VVPATs stored in strong rooms

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 21

After the culmination of polling procedure on Sunday evening, the EVMs along with VVPAT machines have been stored in the strong rooms amid tight security till March 10, the day of counting.

The strong rooms located at Government Meritorious School, Government Arts and Sports College, Punjab Land Record Society and State Patwar School have been sealed in the presence of representatives of political parties and election observers.

DC Ghanshyam Thori said after the election procedure, all EVMs and VVPATs have been shifted to these strong rooms under proper security arrangements and GPS tracking system enabled vehicles were used in this task. He added that the machines would remain in strong rooms till March 10, only to be brought out at the time of counting.

Accompanied by Election Observer Dr Saroj Kumar, the DC said round-the-clock security arrangements have been made here, including a three-tier security layer comprising deployment of Punjab Police, Punjab Armed Police, and Central forces. Likewise, e-monitoring has also been ensured as CCTV cameras backed with uninterrupted power supply are installed at each strong room, he said, adding that proper backup of the video recording would also be maintained.

Polling for nine assembly segments in the district — Phillaur, Shahkot, Nakodar, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt, and Adampur — was held on Sunday..

Nawanshahr: There are three strong rooms in Nawanshahr, one for each constituency. The three strong rooms are at GN College for Women in Banga, Baba Balraj Punjab University Constituent College in Balachaur and Doaba Engineering College, Chhokran, near Rahon. The district police, state armed police and the paramilitary forces have been deployed outside the strong rooms. Besides CCTV cameras are installed outside the double lock door to keep a strict vigil.