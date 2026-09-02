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Home / Jalandhar / Ex-AAP Jalandhar North halqa incharge Dhall joins BJP a month after removal from post

Ex-AAP Jalandhar North halqa incharge Dhall joins BJP a month after removal from post

More than a dozen supporters, including his cousin and MC councillor Amit Dhall, also join BJP

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:15 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Former AAP leader Dinesh Dhall joins the saffron fold in the presence of Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon and other party leaders in Jalandhar on Wednesday.
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Former Aam Aadmi Party Jalandhar North halqa incharge Dinesh Dhall, who was removed from the post by the ruling party, on Wednesday joined the BJP.

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Dhall was inducted into the saffron party in the presence of Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon, district BJP president Ashok Sareen Hickey, BJP general secretary Anil Sarin, former BJP MLA KD Bhandari and ex-MLA Sheetal Angural.

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Along with Dhall, more than a dozen of his supporters, including his cousin and MC councillor Amit Dhall, also joined the BJP.

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Dhall was reportedly miffed ever since he was removed from the post of halqa incharge on July 29.

The AAP handed over his position to Mayor Vaneet Dhir. Dhall and his team were upset with the decision, as he continued to highlight various development works that he had got executed in his constituency over the past nearly four-and-a-half years.

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Dhall had unsuccessfully contested from the Jalandhar North Assembly seat on an AAP ticket in 2022. Prior to joining the AAP, he was a Congress leader.

He had started his career as an MC councillor and was never on good terms with former minister Avtar Henry. He had contested from the seat as a Congress dissident in 2012.

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