Ex-Akali leader calls on Kejriwal

Jalandhar, February 24
Having quit the SAD and joined Aam Aadmi Party two days ago in Chandigarh, former senior deputy mayor of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation Kamaljit Bhatia on Friday met AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Bhatia met Kejriwal in Delhi along with Punjab AAP co-incharge Sandeep Pathak and Gurdaspur Planning Board Chairman Jagroop Singh Sekhwan. Bhatia said Kejriwal asked him to strengthen the party in Punjab, particularly in Jalandhar.
Bhatia has been four time councillor and two-time senior deputy mayor of Jalandhar. He had been lying low ever since he was denied Assembly ticket by SAD.
