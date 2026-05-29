Ex-Chancellor of tech varsity booked for scam in Jalandhar

The Kathgarh police have registered a case against former Chancellor of Lamrin Tech University in a connection with an alleged multi-crore financial scam involving serious irregularities and misuse of university funds. The FIR was registered on the complaint of university owner and promoter Nirmal Singh Rayat.

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According to the complaint, the accused allegedly carried out paper transactions amounting to nearly several crores and was involved in financial discrepancies estimated during his tenure at the university.

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Police sources said the investigation has been entrusted to ASI Sandeep Kumar, who has started examining financial records and other documentary evidence linked to the case. SHO Kathgarh Abhishek Sharma said that investigation is going on in the case.