Ex-Civil Hospital supdt held for tampering with records

Jalandhar, March 2

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case against Nirmal Singh and Harjinder Singh, former superintendent and Senior Assistant, respectively, Death and Birth Certificate Record Branch in the Civil Surgeon’s office, Jalandhar, on the charges of tampering with records pertaining to Phillaur tehsil.

Nirmal Singh, who is now posted with the Death and Birth Branch, Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, has been arrested, while Harjinder Singh is absconding.

The suspects had allegedly tampered with birth and death records of at least seven villages in Jalandhar district and accepted lakhs in bribe for certificates based on the records forged by them. They tore old pages and changed, distorted or made new entries in the record registers for money.

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau today disclosed that an FIR dated August 21, 2018 was already registered against the suspects under Sections 7 and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at the Vigilance Bureau Range police station, Jalandhar.

During investigation, it was found that Nirmal Singh and Thomas Masih, an agent, had tampered with the birth and death records pertaining to Kala Bahiyan village. Old pages in the register were replaced with new entries.

Apart from this, old pages were replaced with new ones in the registers of Varyana, Sohalpur, Talwandi Sanghera, Kahlwan, Talwandi Bharre and Tahli Sahib villages. Wrong entries were made in the birth and death registers of these villages. Several entries were also distorted.

It was found that Nirmal Singh and Harjinder Singh made wrong entries in an illegal manner and removed old pages from the registers and replaced them with new ones. They allegedly took lakhs of rupees as bribe for making forged certificates.

After investigation, the VB registered a case against Nirmal Singh and Harjinder Singh under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC and Sections 7, 13(1)(a) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau Range police station, Jalandhar. Nirmal Singh has been arrested, while teams have been formed to arrest the absconding person, Harjinder Singh, in this case.

Trio was caught taking bribe

It is pertinent to mention that Nirmal Singh, Harjinder Singh and Thomas Masih were earlier caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 on August 21, 2018. An FIR was already registered against the suspects in this regard at the VB police station, Jalandhar, under Sections 7 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC.