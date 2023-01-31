Ex-Civil Surgeon donates blood for 102nd time

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 30

On the 75th martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi, noted social activist associated with the cause of voluntary blood donation and retired Civil Surgeon Dr Ajay Bagga, 63, donated blood for the 102nd time. While donating blood, Dr Bagga said that on the martyrdom day of Gandhi, certain commitments should be made against all forms of violence. He urged all healthy individuals to make blood donation a way of life so that the life of patients admitted in hospitals for shortage of blood can be prolonged.

#Hoshiarpur #mahatma gandhi