Ex-Civil Surgeon donates blood for 102nd time

Hoshiarpur, January 30
On the 75th martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi, noted social activist associated with the cause of voluntary blood donation and retired Civil Surgeon Dr Ajay Bagga, 63, donated blood for the 102nd time. While donating blood, Dr Bagga said that on the martyrdom day of Gandhi, certain commitments should be made against all forms of violence. He urged all healthy individuals to make blood donation a way of life so that the life of patients admitted in hospitals for shortage of blood can be prolonged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors
Engaged in ‘miracle healing’, priests getting ‘huge donation...