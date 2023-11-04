Ex-councillor takes up issue of defunct street lights with Jalandhar MC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 3

Former councillor of ward number 78 Jagdish Samrai today handed over a memorandum to senior officials of the Municipal Corporation and informed them about several dark points existing in the area where street lights have not been installed.

The memorandum was addressed to the MC Commissioner. Samrai said this was the 11th memorandum that he had submitted with the same request. He mentioned exact 10 dates when he had sent the memorandum and letters to officials with a request letter being sent on December 5 last year. “I never got any solution or any answer to my queries. There are several mohallas in my ward where there are no lights. How can one live amidst such circumstances? Don’t we have a right to all this,” he asked.

New Ratan Nagar, Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar, New Amar Nagar, New Guru Nanak Nagar, Baba Kahan Dass Nagar and Shiv Nagar are among several other colonies where most lights are either not working or have not been installed, the former Congress councillor alleged.

“Around 35 street lights have been lying defunct. Whenever we call those responsible for maintenance, they tell us that they have not received their salaries. The festive season is already here and the city is grappling under darkness because of the indifferent attitude of MC officials,” Samrai rued.

“Residents don’t feel safe at night. Anything can happen but who cares for the general public,” he questioned. Samrai said the issue was not new but was a long pending demand of the people of Jalandhar.