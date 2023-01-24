Ex-DSP goes missing, kin file complaint

Jalandhar, January 23
Former Jalandhar DSP Harbans Singh Gill, who went to the Amritsar court to appear as a witness in an NDPS case on January 16, has been reportedly missing. His family had lodged a missing complaint with the city police and efforts were on to trace him.
Ajaib Singh, SHO of Rama Mandi, said DSP HS Gill retired in 2019. Since then, he was residing at Gurdev Enclave in Laddewali here with his family. In his complaint, Gill’s son told the police that he spoke to his father on the afternoon of January 16 while he was boarding a bus for Jalandhar. Since then, there was no information about him.
The police said they have received CCTV footage from the Amritsar bus stand in which he was seen boarding a bus. There were no other clues yet. “The police are making all-out efforts to trace his location,” he said. — TNS
