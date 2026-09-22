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Home / Jalandhar / Ex-ED officer Niranjan Singh to join Waris Punjab De on September 23

Ex-ED officer Niranjan Singh to join Waris Punjab De on September 23

Niranjan Singh says he feels that Akali Dal Waris Punjab De is the most serious party on the issue of eliminating drugs from Punjab and has, therefore, expressed his willingness to join it

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:32 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Niranjan Singh. Tribune file photo
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Former Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Niranjan Singh is set to join the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) party on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, Niranjan Singh said MLA Manpreet Ayali and Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, had met him at his residence, following which he finalised his decision to join the party.

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Niranjan Singh said he felt that the AD-WPD is the most serious party on the issue of eliminating drugs from Punjab and had, therefore, expressed his willingness to join it.

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“We have seen how serious other parties, the SAD-BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, have been about the issue of drugs in Punjab. All successive governments have failed. As of now, I trust the leaders of AD-WPD,” he said.

Niranjan Singh handled several high-profile cases during his tenure in Jalandhar. He investigated the cases involving dismissed DSP Jagdish Bhola and Raja Kandola. He also summoned former Akali minister Bikram Majithia, Capt Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh and several popular Punjabi singers.

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He had alleged that he was being transferred to Kolkata because he was investigating influential people and approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He retired from the ED in May 2021. On the day of his retirement, he received a showcause notice from his department. Since then, he has filed several complaints with the Union Finance Ministry against senior officials in his department, alleging attempts to hamper his investigations.

Throughout this period, he also took a keen interest in Punjab politics but did not join any political party. He remained active as an expert on drug-related issues and ED actions, participating in debates on various news channels.

“If all goes well, I shall join AD-WPD in Chandigarh on Wednesday,” he said.

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