Ex-Governor Gurbachan Jagat calls on NRIs to work for Punjab’s development

Former Governor of Manipur Gurbachan Jagat gave a clarion call to all NRI Punjabis to come forward for the development of the state. He exhorted them to work in collaboration with village panchayats and the community. He said the need of the hour was to make smaller plans to cater to the needs of local people. The requirements of Malwa, Majha, and Doaba should be analysed and development plans should be prepared to fulfil the needs of the villages, towns, and the areas where they belong to.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Kartar Memorial Hospital in Taggar village, built by NRI Omkar Singh Taggar in memory of his father Captain Kartar Singh.

Gurbachan Jagat said old age homes must be set up in villages and towns of Punjab. He said, "There are large numbers of old people in villages and towns across Punjab as youngsters have migrated to US, UK, Canada and various other countries. Since there's no one to take care of them, there is a dire need of old age homes so that the elderly can be taken care of."

Jagat praised the effort made by Omkar Singh Taggar. He urged NRIs to contribute to the development of their respective villages in their country. While discussing the efforts made by various communities, he called upon all Punjabis to come forward and work in an organised manner for the development of the state.

The hospital's founder chairman, Onkar Singh Taggar, said the aim of this hospital was not to earn profit but to provide the best health facilities to the residents of the area at the lowest cost.