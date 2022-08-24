Ex-minister Ajit Singh Kohar's nephew shoots self

Jalandhar, August 23
Nirmal Singh Kohar (54), nephew of former Akali minister Ajit Singh Kohar, ended life by suicide by shooting himself at his residence at Kohar Khurd village of Shahkot Monday last evening.
The deceased was serving as a manager with the Cooperative Bank at Nurmahal. He reportedly killed himself with his personal, licensed revolver following some altercation at home.
DSP Shahkot Gurpreet Singh Gill and SHO Shahkot Gurinderjit S Nagra reached the spot soon after the report came. His postmortem was conducted at Civil Hospital in Nakodar. Inquest proceedings are on under Section 174 of the CrPC.
