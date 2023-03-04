Ex-MLAs meet Police Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 3

Levelling allegations that land mafia was attempting to encroach upon the government land in Kot Sadiq on Kala Sanghian road, SAD former MLA Pawan Tinu and Congress former MLA Sushil Rinku on Thursday met Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Chahal.

Tinu and Rinku told the CP that the area falling in the Jalandhar West constituency was earlier a panchayat land but it was transferred to the Municipal Corporation. “Some shops had been raised by the panchayat then to raise its income, which are in a shambles now.

The mafia claiming to have patronage of the ruling government is trying to take control of these shops forcibly,” they have alleged. Rinku alleged that illegal construction too had started at the site which had been opposed by Baba Bhim Rao Ambedkar Welfare Society. They appealed to the police to check the action.