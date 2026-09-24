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Home / Jalandhar / Phagwara: Ex-MP Avinash Rai Khanna raises closure of hospital canteen issue with rights panel

Phagwara: Ex-MP Avinash Rai Khanna raises closure of hospital canteen issue with rights panel

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Phagwara, Updated At : 11:35 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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In a written representation addressed to the chairman of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), former Member of Parliament Avinash Rai Khanna referred to a report published in The Tribune under the headline "Phagwara Civil Hospital canteen shut for months, attendants forced to eat outside," which brought to light the difficulties faced by patients and their attendants in the absence of an in-house food facility.

According to the complaint, the continued non-functioning of the canteen has forced attendants to depend on outside vendors for food, a situation Khanna termed a "clear-cut human rights violation."

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Khanna called upon the commission to take suo motu cognizance of the matter and initiate a formal inquiry into the lapse.

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