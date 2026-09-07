Ex-MP Khanna seeks Centre’s intervention for 34 stranded youths

Former Rajya Sabha MP Avinash Rai Khanna has taken up two separate public-interest issues, urging the Union Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the return of 34 youths from Punjab and Rajasthan who are reportedly stranded in Dili, Timor-Leste, while simultaneously seeking intervention by the Punjab State Human Rights Commission over alleged illegal mining activities in different parts of Punjab.

In a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Khanna sought the Centre’s intervention in the reported case of 34 youths who have allegedly remained stranded in Dili for the past five to six months. He enclosed with his communication a news report titled “34 youths stranded abroad after Australia job promise”, published in ‘The Tribune’ and requested the ministry to take necessary steps to facilitate the safe return of the youths to India. He also sought information regarding the action initiated by the ministry in the matter.

Advertisement

According to the contents of Khanna’s letter, the youths from Punjab and Rajasthan had reportedly travelled abroad in connection with employment opportunities in Australia but subsequently became stranded in Dili, Timor-Leste. The communication states that they have remained there for around five to six months.

Advertisement

However, the letter does not contain detailed information about the circumstances in which the youths became stranded, their present living conditions, the arrangements under which they travelled or the precise nature of the employment offers involved. Khanna has described the matter as requiring the attention of the Ministry of External Affairs and has sought appropriate intervention to ascertain the situation of the stranded youths and facilitate their return.

In another matter concerning Punjab, Khanna has expressed serious concern over alleged illegal mining activities continuing in several parts of the state and urged the Punjab State Human Rights Commission to take cognisance of the issue. He has sought immediate intervention by the Commission and strict directions to the Punjab government to prevent and stop illegal mining wherever it is found to be taking place.

Advertisement

Khanna claimed that in some areas excavation to a depth of around 10 to 20 feet was reportedly being undertaken with the use of JCB machines. Expressing concern over the possible long-term impact of such activities, Khanna said mining operations carried out in violation of prescribed rules and regulations could adversely affect the environment.

Khanna has sought a high-level inquiry into areas where illegal mining is allegedly being carried out and demanded that responsibility be fixed on officials and departments found to have failed in preventing violations. He has also called for strict legal action against those found guilty after due investigation and in accordance with law.