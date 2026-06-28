Ex-MP meets Rajnath Singh; raises Unchi Bassi defence land, development issues

Former Member of Parliament Avinash Rai Khanna held a special meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and raised key issues concerning the better utilisation of defence land at Unchi Bassi and the development needs of nearby villages. During the meeting, Khanna also presented several suggestions aimed at balancing national security with local development.

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Khanna discussed memorandums submitted to him by former Defence officers Colonel Malook Singh, Colonel PS Manhas and Major Yashpal Singh regarding the long-standing difficulties faced by residents of villages surrounding the Unchi Bassi Military Station. He informed the Defence Minister that the ammunition depot was established during the British era when the area had a sparse population. However, over the years, several villages and residential colonies have developed around the military station and residents now face restrictions on construction and development activities.

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He pointed out that people have to undergo lengthy and complicated procedures to obtain permission for building construction, renovation and other development works, causing inconvenience to local residents.

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Khanna also brought to the Defence Minister’s notice a proposal for setting up a compressed bio gas (CBG) plant on around 31 acres of unused defence land in the Hariana area of Hoshiarpur district. He said the Government of India is promoting CBG projects to encourage clean energy production, effective crop residue management and the utilisation of agricultural waste. Following a site inspection conducted by teams of HPCL and GAIL in June 2026 around 15 acres of the land has been found suitable for the proposed project.

Khanna suggested that the process for granting construction permissions in restricted defence areas should be simplified and made time-bound. He also proposed shifting the ammunition depot to a less populated area as a permanent solution to ensure a balance between national security and the developmental needs of local residents.

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He further recommended that a joint survey be conducted by local Army authorities, the Defence Estates Department, HPCL, GAIL and environmental experts to assess the minimum vegetation required to be removed and to explore the availability of alternative defence land, if necessary. Khanna said the proposed initiative could significantly contribute to clean energy generation, provide a sustainable solution to stubble burning, promote organic manure production and create employment opportunities in the region.