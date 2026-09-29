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Home / Jalandhar / Ex-MP raises concern over violence at LPU & Chitkara

Ex-MP raises concern over violence at LPU & Chitkara

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 11:40 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Students block the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway outside Lovely Professional University (LPU). File photo
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Former MP and senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna has expressed concern over the recent violent incidents at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, and Chitkara University, Rajpura.

Khanna alleged that the AAP government in Punjab had failed to effectively maintain law and order.

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He said the incidents had created fear and confusion among thousands of students, and protests at the two institutions had subsequently turned violent.

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He added that unverified information concerning female students at Chitkara University had triggered a protest, while at LPU, reports regarding the alleged sexual harassment of a student were followed by incidents of violence, vandalism, arson and disruption of traffic on a national highway. Khanna said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding both incidents. He called for a fair, high-level and time-bound probe into the matter, including verification of the original source of the viral videos and identification of those who first circulated them.

“If the allegations are found to be true, the guilty must face strict legal action. However, if the claims are found to be false or misleading, those responsible for spreading them must also be proceeded against,” he said.

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He urged the government to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for students.

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