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Home / Jalandhar / Ex-MP Varinder Singh Bajwa dies at 82

Ex-MP Varinder Singh Bajwa dies at 82

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:45 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal consoles Principal Jagjit Kaur Bajwa, wife of former MP Varinder Singh Bajwa, and other family members at Hoshiarpur on Friday.
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Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Varinder Singh Bajwa, 82, died late last night following a cardiac arrest. Bajwa represented Punjab in the Rajya Sabha from 2004 to 2010.

Soon after the news of his death, leaders cutting across party lines visited his residence and conveyed their condolences to his wife, Principal Jagjit Kaur Bajwa, and other family members. He will be cremated on Monday at 12 noon.

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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema, Jarnail Singh Wahad, former MLA Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan, former minister Sohan Singh Thandal, Lakhwinder Singh Lakhi Gilzian, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Des Raj Singh Dhugga and former minister Balbir Singh Miani were among those who paid their respects.

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Cabinet Minister Dr Ravjot Singh, MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, MLA Advocate Karamveer Singh Ghuman, Sarbjot Singh Sabi, former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, former minister Tikshan Sud, former minister Mahinder Kaur Josh, former ministers Sunder Sham Arora and Sangat Singh Gilzian and former MLA Pawan Kumar Adia also expressed grief.

Badal said Bajwa had made a significant contribution to strengthening the party during his long political career. He said Bajwa remained closely connected with the people and worked for the welfare of society. His services to the party would always be remembered, he added.

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