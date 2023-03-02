Ex-MP’s wife, son start Lok Sabha bypoll campaign in Phagwara

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, March 1

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary and Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, wife of Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, kick-started their campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll by addressing several meetings in Phillaur assembly constituency on Tuesday. The mother-son duo visited villages Lasara, Selkiana, Raipur Araiyan, Kadiana, Ashahoor and Katpalon and addressed election meetings.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat had fallen vacant due to the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur on January 14.

The residents of villages Lasara, Selkiana, Raipur Araiyan, Kadiana, Ashahoor and Katpalon assured MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and Karamjit Chaudhary of their support in the upcoming bypoll for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency. MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and Karamjit Chaudhary reminded the people of the former MP’s contribution and services to the area and thanked people for their support.