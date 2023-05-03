Ex-PM’s brother campaigns for BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 2

Daljit Singh Kohli, brother of Congress leader and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, on Tuesday campaigned for BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal in Jalandhar.

Kohli, who hails from Amritsar, had joined the BJP in 2014 but has remained mostly inactive politically. During his visit today, he maintained that he has very good family relations with the ex-PM and that keeps visiting him. “I met him two months back in Delhi. Since he is my elder brother, I have always held him in high regard. He is like a father figure to me,” he said.

Asked if both of them had any differences as they both belong to rival parties, Kohli said, “Dr Manmohan Singh is a highly regarded statesman. Our families share a strong bond.”