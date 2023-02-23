Ex-senior deputy mayor joins AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 22

Former Senior Deputy Mayor of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation Kamaljit Singh Bhatia joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh today. Kamaljit had announced to quit the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) about three weeks ago.

The joining comes months ahead of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation polls.

Bhatia remained the Senior Deputy Mayor in the MC for two consecutive terms from 2007-17. He was elected with the highest lead in Jalandhar in 2007. He was elected unopposed in the subsequent term in 2012.

Bhatia also remained the state vice-president of the Akali Dal, while his wife was the vice-president of the Istri Akali Dal.

Bhatia had claimed that he remained a loyal soldier of the SAD for over 36 years. “I had supported the party in its toughest times, but I was denied the ticket for the Assembly polls in 2022. I had been forced to sit back at home all this time,” he said.

Bhatia said he had been told that the AAP would give him some responsibility at the state level. “My wife and my several supporters will join the party in Jalandhar soon,” he said.