Ex-serviceman awarded rigorous life imprisonment for munshi's murder

Hoshiarpur, July 21

A munshi was murdered by an ex-soldier on June 16, 2019, inside the Mahilpur police station. The accused was today convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the court of the District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal.

According to the FIR, Surinder Kumar Fauji, a resident of Baghaura in Mahilpur, went to the police station around 2:45 pm on June 16, 2019, with a double barrel gun. A sentry stopped him at the police station gate and asked the reason for carrying weapon. The accused said he had come to deposit his licensed gun at the police station. The sentry sent him to munshi head constable Amarjeet Singh. The accused fired at Amarjit and also shot ASI Sham Lal, who tried to nab him, but he somehow survived. Soon, the accused was nabbed. Amarjeet was taken to the Mahilpur Civil Hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur. However, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

Surinder Kumar retired from the Army in 2007. After his retirement, he bought a licensed double barrel gun.

The court of the District and Sessions Judge Dilbagh Singh Johal, while hearing the case, convicted accused Surinder Kumar under Section 302 of the IPC and sentenced him to undergo rigorous life imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. In case of default on payment of the fine, the convict would have to undergo additional imprisonment of one year.

The court convicted Surinder Kumar under Section 307 of the IPC and sentenced him to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs10,000. In case of default on payment of the fine, he would have to undergo additional imprisonment of three months.

Further, the court sentenced Surinder Kumar to one year imprisonment under Section 353 of the IPC and six months imprisonment under Section 186 of the IPC. Convicting the accused under Section 27 of the Arms Act, he was sentenced to one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000. In case of default on payment , he would have to undergo additional imprisonment of three months.

