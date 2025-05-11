Ex-serviceman offers to serve as volunteer in national service

Gurdayal Singh Bhanot, an ex-serviceman and district president of the Ex-Servicemen Cell of the Aam Aadmi Party, has volunteered to dedicate 24 hours a day to serve the country. Bhanot expressed his willingness to contribute to national service by submitting a letter to SDM Harbans Singh in Garhshankar.

In his appeal, Bhanot encouraged retired employees from all government departments, school and college students and NCC cadets to join as volunteers in the event of a war with Pakistan. He emphasised the importance of their contribution to the nation’s efforts in such critical times.

Bhanot further mentioned that the administration is organising training programs for volunteers and urged those interested to participate in these sessions. He stressed that anyone who wishes to be part of this national service initiative should attend the training to be well-prepared for any emergency.