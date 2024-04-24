Ex-serviceman succumbs to head injury

Garhdiwala, April 23
The police have registered a case regarding the mysterious murder of a retired Army soldier in Bhanowal village.
Satwinder Singh, son of Gyan Chand, a resident of Bhanowal, said on April 21, he received a call from his sister-in-law, Rupinder Kaur that her husband, Pradeep Singh (40), had gone out of the house at around 6.30 pm on his motorcycle number PB 07-CF 4358 and not returned home. While searching for Pardeep, a motorcycle was spotted by Satwinder near the siphon of a canal near Bhatrilan village. When he came near the bike, he saw Pradeep lying unconscious.
He had serious head injuries and was bleeding profusely and the motorcycle was also damaged from the front.
Immediately, Pradeep was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Dasuya, for treatment. However, the doctors referred him to Hoshiarpur.
While receiving treatment at Hoshiarpur hospital Pradeep succumbed to injuries. The police have registered a case based on the statement and started an investigation. Satwinder alleged that some unidentified persons have attacked him on the head with a sharp weapon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...