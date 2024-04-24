Ex-serviceman succumbs to head injury

Our Correspondent

Garhdiwala, April 23

The police have registered a case regarding the mysterious murder of a retired Army soldier in Bhanowal village.

Satwinder Singh, son of Gyan Chand, a resident of Bhanowal, said on April 21, he received a call from his sister-in-law, Rupinder Kaur that her husband, Pradeep Singh (40), had gone out of the house at around 6.30 pm on his motorcycle number PB 07-CF 4358 and not returned home. While searching for Pardeep, a motorcycle was spotted by Satwinder near the siphon of a canal near Bhatrilan village. When he came near the bike, he saw Pradeep lying unconscious.

He had serious head injuries and was bleeding profusely and the motorcycle was also damaged from the front.

Immediately, Pradeep was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Dasuya, for treatment. However, the doctors referred him to Hoshiarpur.

While receiving treatment at Hoshiarpur hospital Pradeep succumbed to injuries. The police have registered a case based on the statement and started an investigation. Satwinder alleged that some unidentified persons have attacked him on the head with a sharp weapon.