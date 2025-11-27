DT
Ex-spy Bisht inspires students at LPU

Ex-spy Bisht inspires students at LPU

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:52 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Tuesday hosted a compelling youth talk by Lucky Bisht — former NSG commando, sniper, spy and author — whose powerful account of courage, discipline and national service left students deeply moved.

The presence of Dr Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor, and Dr Loviraj Gupta, Pro Vice-Chancellor, added weight to the session, which evolved into a masterclass on resilience and leadership. Bisht recounted experiences from high-risk operations and covert missions that underscored the value of steadfastness and clarity of purpose.

Responding candidly to student queries, he stressed that while struggles are inevitable, emotional balance is rooted in self-belief and consistent effort. “No one lives without problems,” he said. “But belief in oneself prevents emotional instability and gives the strength to overcome even the harshest situations.”

Addressing aspirations related to defence services and other fields, Bisht urged students to cultivate a clear vision, describing it as the guiding force behind every successful journey. He also highlighted the link between physical fitness and mental strength, noting that a healthy body nurtures a focused and resilient mind. He said that his own optimism stems from seeking solutions and holding onto hope even during extreme adversity.

Striking a firm social note, Bisht condemned the growing menace of drug abuse, warning that drug networks are not only destroying individual lives but also funding organised crime and terrorism. He urged students to question and reject substance use, stressing that any contribution to this illegal ecosystem indirectly supports forces that destabilise the nation.

During a campus tour, Bisht expressed admiration for LPU’s expansive infrastructure and modern facilities. He lauded the university’s integrated ecosystem of research, innovation and sport, observing that such an environment plays a vital role in shaping disciplined, future-ready leaders.

