Excise Department officials seize stills; destroy lahan, illicit liquor

Hoshiarpur, May 22

Continuing with the drive to curb ill-effects of illicit liquor in wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a massive joint search operation with local police Dasuya was conducted today by the Excise Department. The operation started early morning at 6.00 am in the Mand areas of Bhikhowal village, Terkiana of Excise Circle Dasuya. The operation was led by EO HSP-2 Sukhwinder Singh and EO HSP-1 Navjot Bharti and conducted by ETI Dasuya, Garhdiwala, Tanda and Hariana, Lovepreet Singh, Ajay Sharma, Amit vyas and Anil Kumar, respectively, with the Excise police of Hoshiarpur Range. During this massive search operation which lasted six hours, the entire stretch of Mand areas along River Beas of villages Bhikhowal and Terkiana was searched and seizures were made. The seized items include 2 working stills, 32 tarpaulin sheets, 2 drums, 2 plastic containers and 3 iron tins. Besides, the operation led to a seizure of 1,10,000 kg Lahan and 80 l of illicit liquor. Being unclaimed, the lahan and illicit liquor were destroyed on the spot.

