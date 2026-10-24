Excise Dept orders closure of liquor vends on October 24 in Phagwara subdivision

The Department of Excise has issued directions for the closure of liquor vends in specified areas of Kapurthala district on account of religious observances, with the aim of maintaining public order and ensuring that sentiments of the public are respected.

According to an official order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Kapurthala, liquor vends in Phagwara subdivision have been ordered to remain closed on October 23 and 24. Liquor vends in rest of Kapurthala district will remain closed on October 24. The order has been issued in connection with the observance of Bhagwan Valmiki Parkash Utsav on October 26 and associated religious considerations mentioned in the notification.

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The order invokes Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, along with Rule 37(9) of the Punjab Liquor Licence Rules, 1956, to direct the closure of licensed liquor vends and prohibit the sale of liquor during the specified period.

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The directions are intended to ensure that the prescribed restrictions are observed in the interest of public peace and religious sentiments. The excise authorities have directed officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with the order. Information regarding the closure will also be disseminated through the relevant administrative and enforcement channels so that liquor vend licence holders and the general public are made aware of the restrictions.