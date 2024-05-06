Excise Dept raids illicit liquor units

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 5

Continuing its drive to check the use of illicit liquor in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, the Excise Department, along with the Dasuya police, conducted a massive joint search operation in Mand areas of Bhikhowal and Terkiana villages, under the Dasuya excise circle in Hoshiarpur district this morning.

The operation was led by Excise Officer-Hoshiarpur 2 Sukhwinder Singh and conducted by Excise and Taxation Inspectors of Dasuya, Mukerian, Garhdiwala, Tanda and Hariana along with the excise police, Hoshiarpur range.

During the search operation, which lasted for five hours, the entire stretch of the Mand area along the Beas in Bhikhowal and Terkiana villages was searched. During the search, three working stills, eight tarpaulins, two drums, a plastic container and four iron tins were recovered.

The operation also led to the recovery of 27,400 kg of lahan and 15 bottles of illicit liquor. The lahan and illicit liquor were destroyed on the spot after being found unclaimed.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha